PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As more Arizonans get vaccinated, many employers are starting to prepare their return-to-work plans. The City of Phoenix is one of them.
The city plans to start bringing back employees in just a couple of weeks. But is it too soon to pack into a building?
“What we don’t want to do is shoot ourselves in the foot. You know, things start to look good and we do something to make it go backwards,” said Dr. Ross Goldberg, president of the Arizonan Medical Association
The end of the remote working era is already in motion at the City of Phoenix. In a letter distributed to employees, Human Resources Director Lori Bays describes the city’s plan to transition some of its nearly 15,000 employees back to their desks downtown at City Hall by March 29.
“There are still variants out there we have to worry about, more aggressive than the original strain,” said Dr. Goldberg.
With barely 20% of Maricopa County residents having started the vaccination process, the end of March may still be too soon. And Dr. Goldberg recommends safety first, to employers, on the fence.
“You need to space things out, have some people work at home one day, come in the next day. Lots of things you can do to do smart about this, opening up will be dangerous you need to have a plan in place,” said Dr. Goldberg.
City officials said they are basing their decision to have workers return to the office on state health benchmarks and guidelines. The transition will happen in three phases, with all employees expected back in the office by the end of the summer.
“There’s fatigue and mental wear down from it, again that human interaction is important,” said Dr. Goldberg.