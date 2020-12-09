PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The chief clinical officers from two Arizona hospital systems warned Wednesday that a surge in coronavirus cases is likely to get worse in the state.

"It will start to climb toward the end of this week, peaking toward the end of next week or that week before Christmas," said Dr. Michael White, Valleywise Health's chief clinical officer.

And with more patients coming in, staffing continues to be an issue.

"[We're] looking at ways we could onboard folks to assist," Dr. White said.

Wednesday morning, Valleywise only had one staffed empty ICU bed but had 10 empty ICU beds that were unstaffed.

"We were in this situation in July, we've been through this before, and our team rallies," Dr. White said.

Meanwhile, Banner Health says they're still waiting on funds for extra staffing from the state.

"Although we have been in close communication and expect to receive those dollars shortly," said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health's chief clinical officer.

Banner is caring for about half of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients. That's more than 2,000 patients, with COVID-19 cases making up more than a third of the patients in Banner's hospitals.

"These COVID patients are very ill and they require a lot of staff to take care of them," Dr. Bessel said.

Dr. Bessel says Banner Health is projected to hit 100% patient capacity at its Arizona hospitals in about six days, on Dec. 15, and they'll hit 125% of patient capacity on Dec. 18.

"Every individual can contribute to mitigation. Shrink your circle and wear a mask," Dr. Bessel said.

Banner Health says they haven't had to triage patients yet, and they're hoping they won't have to. Still, they do expect to go to so-called "crisis standards of care," which might include measures like nurses taking on more patients.

"We are in a significant surge," Dr. Bessel said. "And it is going to get a lot worse before it gets better."