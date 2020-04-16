GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coronavirus disinfections have become big business, but how do you know it's being done properly? Arizona's Family looked at CDC and EPA guidelines and had an expert in biohazardous cleanups weigh in.

"I'm not trying to knock cleaning or janitorial companies. The problem is this is not what they do," said Dale Cillian, who runs BioPro.

The company usually deals with crime scene cleanups, but lately has been getting a lot of calls for COVID-19 disinfections.

Stopping the spread of coronavirus: Myths vs. facts “A lot of what we’re seeing on the internet is myth, made up. I would caution people because some of it could be dangerous.”

There is no specific license needed to clean for COVID-19, but Cillian says companies that aren't accustomed to working with biohazardous materials might not be protecting their employees adequately or doing the job properly.

"Because we actually have to clean the hard surfaces, just spraying disinfectant over them without cleaning doesn't -- it just really doesn't do a lot," Cillian said.

The CDC recommends, at minimum, using disposable gloves and gowns for all tasks in the cleaning process, including handling trash.

When it comes to the disinfectant, the EPA has a full list of disinfectants that have been approved to kill COVID-19 that you can find here. Meanwhile, the CDC says a diluted bleach solution of a 1/3 cup of bleach to one gallon of water, or a solution with at least 70% alcohol content can also be effective at killing the virus.

But Cillian says after the cleanup, he has some concerns about how some companies are getting rid of their cleaning materials and disposable protective gear.

If the COVID-19 disinfection isn't being done at a medical facility, Cillian says that, technically, the used cleaning materials can be thrown away like normal trash instead of biohazardous waste.

Cillian says he always takes proper biohazardous waste protocols, but it raises concerns if some used COVID-19 cleaning materials from other companies are making it into the trash.

"I know for a fact that at my office people go through the trash a half a dozen times a day looking for metal looking for cans, whatever. SO now they start opening up bags, they go in there, and if it was positive, are they getting infected? I don't know," Cillian said.

Cillian advises consumers to ask questions before hiring a professional to come and disinfect.

And if it's been more than seven days since a person sick with coronavirus visited or used a building, the CDC says disinfection actually isn't necessary.