PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Businesses across Arizona are reopening after closing due to Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order over coronavirus concerns. If you're an owner of one of these establishments ready to get back to work, we want to hear from you!
Arizona's Family is asking businesses to let us know if they are open so that we can spread the word to our viewers. Trying to figure out which businesses throughout the state are back up running can be difficult. As a result, a section has been set up on Arizona's Family website announcing the reopening of certain businesses. If you would like to submit your business, click here.