PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Congress is under pressure to extend the CARES ACT before it expires at the end of next month. Tens of millions of workers who got let go because of the pandemic are now weighing their options for returning to work. Some Arizona business owners say that extra $600 a week on top of state benefits has become a disincentive for reopening our economy.

Phoenix area retailers and restaurants are having a tough time hiring. Risk of exposure is one thing, supplements making unemployment more lucrative than going back to work, is another.

Ann Siner, founder and CEO of My Sister's Closet, and a chain of other consignment and charity thrift stores, says there's no way to restart our economy if people have no incentive to come back.

"Pre-COVID 2019 was our best year ever. February 2020 was our best month ever. We were on a roll, things were going so great," Siner said.

Her stores in Arizona were shut down for six weeks because of the pandemic and now, as they're reopening, she says 30% of her workforce has refused to return.

"Most are 20 to 30, so they're low risk anyhow. Some are legitimate excuses, don't get me wrong, but at the same time, some flat out tell their friends, 'You know, I'm not going to go back because I'm getting as much money,' or we'll see on social media, they're the first in line when Nordstroms opened. They have no fear. They're going out to eat every single day. So there's a lot of people who use it as an excuse," Siner said.

Phoenix-area woman fears starting new job in midst of COVID-19 pandemic To go or not to go back to work, some people are choosing not to go back because they say they're scared of catching coronavirus but some businesses believe it's because of the amount of money they're getting from unemployment checks.

She says with 29 million workers, the retail industry is the largest private employer in the country and lawmakers considering extending benefits will do great harm to stores struggling to survive and get those unemployed workers back on the job down the road.

"I spoke to a dishwasher. And he said, 'Why would I go wash dishes when I could sit at home and make over $800 a week doing nothing?'" Siner said.

"I thought unemployment worked in the pre-COVID days. You know, you lost your job, you got a couple hundred bucks a week. And you were incentivized to go out and look for a job. And now there's absolutely no incentive when you're getting eight or $900 a week. It's really hard to run a business without employees," Siner said.

Edward Westerfield co-owns The Irish Wolfhound Pub, a popular Greenbay Packers bar and restaurant in Surprise.

"I mean we put people that basically live paycheck to paycheck, we put them out on the street, 40 million. So I have a hard time being judgmental about it," Westerfield said.

He doesn't begrudge anyone getting extra emergency benefits but says it is most certainly hurting companies trying to reopen, and locally-owned restaurants, more so than retail or chains since they're more often running month-to-month. He says revenue is down 75% and they haven't had any takers on job openings in more than a month.

"A lot of our staff said they don't want to come back because they're afraid to be exposed to the public like that so we actually lost quite a few people," Westerfield said.

Arizona restaurant chain struggles to fill staff as unemployment claims soar Despite the growing number of unemployment claims, some small businesses in Arizona are having a hard time hiring workers.

Westerfield's also an anesthesiologist with more than 30 years in health care so he knows the risk of having to shut down again because of an exposure or second wave is real. He's just hoping his business and others can beat the odds.

"This is the first time we've ever crashed the economy because of an epidemic and virus. So I give everybody and some politicians a pass on that. We're feeling our way around because it's been 400-500 years since society's dealt with a worldwide pandemic," Westerfield said.

He says we have to keep our eyes on the big picture and try to stay calm and remember, we survived polio in the 1950s and eventually, he says, we'll get through this, too.

Siner says if those extra government benefits end on July 31, we will have 40 million workers competing for fewer jobs. So while today's job offer might be less money than the boosted benefits you might be getting right now, you should consider the long term benefits lots of companies like hers offer. The perks include health insurance, paid vacation and holidays, and 401K because you're not getting any of that on unemployment.