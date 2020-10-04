PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween may look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many parents are wondering whether it's safe for their kids to go trick-or-treating or to Halloween parties.

According to Ron Coleman with the Maricopa County Health Department, the department hasn't released any specific guidelines on Halloween or trick-or-treating. But Coleman says the department urges Arizonans to follow the current safety protocols such as:

WHEN POSSIBLE - Avoid being in any setting with more than 10 people

ALWAYS - Keep at least six feet of distance from others when out in public

WHEN POSSIBLE - Limit contact with those outside of your household, especially if you are in a high-risk group

ALWAYS - Stay home when you are sick

ALWAYS – Stay home as much as possible when a household member has tested positive for COVID-19 except to get essential medical care, prescriptions, and food

FREQUENTLY - Wash hands with soap and water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if unable to wash hands

ALWAYS - Wear a mask or cloth face covering when going out in public

For more information on how to stay safe on Halloween during the pandemic, click here.

There are still some fun outdoor fall activities around the Valley that families can experience. The Fall Festival at Vertuccio Farms in Mesa, The Pumpkin and Chili Festival at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek and Drive-Thru Fair Food at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party continues tradition despite pandemic The owner canceled the Peach Festival this year due to COVID-10 concerns but they're back with the Pumpkin and Chili Party, their 23rd year in a row.

No matter how you celebrate, wear a (spooky!) mask, wash your hands and social distance. Happy Halloween!