LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS5) --Several of Arizona State University's international students are stuck in Arizona. They go to school at ASU's Lake Havasu City campus.
Freshman Aidanek Ruslanbekova said closed airports and international travel restrictions are forcing her to spend the summer living on campus. The 18-year-old hasn't seen her family back home in Kyrgyzstan since August. "The airports are locked back in my country, and I'm not the only one who has this situation," said Ruslanbekova. "There are other students who are staying at the campus."
Fifteen nternational students in Havasu don't know when global travel restrictions will be lifted.
"I just accepted the fact that this summer will not work," said Ruslanbekova. "I mean it's safer if I stay here this summer than risking all the way from here to go fly there."She said most students went home after ASU Havasu moved classes online.
International students stay behind in university housing, and they no longer have roommates."We all have each other, and we're all ready to support each other and give mental support or physical support," said Ruslanbekova. She says she likely won't have a chance to see her family until winter.