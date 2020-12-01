PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Philosopher George Santayana famously said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to grow, it's a good idea to look back on the trends that started in the summer.
November has surpassed June and July for highest monthly total of new cases of the coronavirus and tests in Arizona and since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported the highest ever daily number, but said it was because of the delay in reporting from the long Thanksgiving weekend.
According to researchers at the University of Arizona, the coronavirus outbreak's current surge will present Arizona with a hospital crisis that could become a disaster unless the state takes steps such as ordering a three-week stay-home shutdown and implementing a statewide mask mandate.
Arizona's Family has compiled the data of coronavirus cases from all of the state's ZIP codes since early July and put them on an easy-to-read chart. The different points on the line will show new cases each week for each ZIP code in Arizona. The chart also has the major city the ZIP code covers and the population for that area.
The interactive graphic is below, or click here.
Arizona's Family has also created an interactive heat map that displays the ZIP codes with the highest or lowest number of new cases each week.