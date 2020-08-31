FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Northern Arizona University students returned to campus today for in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester after online classes started on August 12.
Here are the protocols NAU is taking to enforcing the health and safety of their students and staff:
- Providing an NAU Healthcheck that must be completed daily
- Everyone is recommended to wear masks
- Classes will be available in-person and through NAUFlex (online if preferred)
- Maintaining a six feet physical distance
NAU also suggests that all students should be tested for COVID-19 prior to arriving back on campus and they recommend all students should self-quarantine as a precaution as well. Testing is also required by NAU if they plan to live on-campus.
Students and staff can monitor their website here on a regular basis for campus updates or on their NAUgo app.