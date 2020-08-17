PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines that shed light on COVID-19 antibodies and how long they might protect you from getting the disease again. The guidelines say if you already had COVID-19 and you’re exposed to the virus again within the next 3 months, you don’t need to be tested again. Some people took that to mean the CDC was coming out and saying that period of immunity is a sure thing.
“The CDC quickly backtracked on that and said, ‘Hey, we’re not trying to say that you can’t get it again. We’re not trying to say that you’re safe for 90 days,’” Phoenix emergency physician Dr. Frank Lovecchio said.
The agency’s guidelines now clearly state: “At this time, we do not know if someone can be re-infected with COVID-19.” Lovecchio says the CDC is likely trying to be as cautious as possible -- they wouldn’t want someone who had the virus to think they are now completely immune and start living recklessly. But Lovecchio also says if you’ve already gotten the virus, the science is probably on your side for a while.
“I will say the great majority of us will be protected for at least 90 days if we had even a mild case of COVID-19,” he said.
Beyond that, the virus has hardly been around long enough for scientists to know. So far tests have shown that the 90-day mark is when a person’s antibodies drop by about half. That means someone who was severely ill will likely be protected longer than someone who had mild symptoms.
Lovecchio recommends trying to get what’s called an antibody titer test – one that gives you a number rather than just a yes-or-no result.
“If you can get a titer at sometime, or a level that tells you where you’re at, we can figure out how likely you are to get the infection again,” Lovecchio said.
There are no confirmed reports of a person being re-infected with COVID-19 within 3 months, but if you start having new symptoms in that time you might need to be re-evaluated.
Some other types of coronavirus, like SARS, have a lifetime immunity. Dr. Lovecchio says that won’t be the case for COVID-19, but he hopes antibodies will provide at least a year or so of immunity, like the common cold.