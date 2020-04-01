ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee in Eloy has tested positive for COVID-19, ICE officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The patient is a 45-year-old person from Guatemala. They are currently in custody at the La Palma Correctional Center.

Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.

People who have been in contact with this person are now being monitored for symptoms, ICE reports. It is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in an Arizona ICE facility, so far.