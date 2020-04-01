US-POLITICS-HOMELAND-FUNDING

The seal of the Department of Homeland Security is seen at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washington, DC, February 25, 2015. 

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --  A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee in Eloy has tested positive for COVID-19, ICE officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The patient is a 45-year-old person from Guatemala. They are currently in custody at the La Palma Correctional Center. 

People who have been in contact with this person are now being monitored for symptoms, ICE reports. It is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in an Arizona ICE facility, so far. 

 

