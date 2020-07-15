MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Trying to decide what's best for your kids for the upcoming school year is not an easy call. And right now, many Arizona families are weighing their options and struggling to make sense of it all.

While there's still so much up in the air given our continued surge in COVID-19 cases, many districts are asking parents to make a commitment now to either an online or in-person education model for the entire first semester.

One Mesa family has come to terms with their decision, but they say it wasn't easy. “I'm so scared,” said Ashley Stockton. “I'm scared that I'm going to be doing a disservice to my children trying to homeschool them while trying to work through everything else.”

Ashley and Levi Stockton have four kids, and they've spent much of the summer carefully considering what's best for their family.

“This is a really difficult decision to make with us not having homeschooled in the past and understanding how much work it is going to be for us as full-time working parents,” said Levi. Ashley primarily works outside the home with vulnerable populations and Levi is a Phoenix firefighter who works 24 hours on and 48 hours off.

“He's tired; he's exhausted. So the idea that he's going to have to come home and teach curriculum to four different age levels and somehow oversee that while I’m at work is hard,” said Ashley.

'This has been a very scary time.' Arizona schools chief Kathy Hoffman talks about '20-'21 school year “We are definitely evaluating whether or not [Aug. 17] is a realistic date for Arizona,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman to Arizona’s Family Tuesday morning.

On the days Ashley works from home she'll somehow manage school and work. “It might look different for us,” said Ashley. “We might do more like evening homeschooling and weekend homeschooling.”

This is just one example of how families are doing whatever it takes to navigate this pandemic.

And as a firefighter, routinely responding to COVID-19 calls and seeing the virus firsthand, Levi says there's not much of a choice in the matter. “I know that I am a huge exposure; my exposures are higher than the average person, which means I will possibly expose my kids to that. I mean, it's something we signed up for as a family with my job,” said Levi.

Their decision to homeschool is as much about protecting other families as it is about protecting their own."I would hate to send my kids to school and have them be the ones that are exposing other kids and teachers," said Levi.