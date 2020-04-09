PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A husband and wife law team are offering a helping hand to Phoenix-area restaurants in need during this COVID-19 crisis. Mark and Alexis Breyer have launched the HWLT (Husband and Wife Law Team) HEART (Helping Excellent Arizona Restaurants Today) campaign.
The Breyers say they'll pick up half the tab for all pickup and delivery orders for one day at a Valley restaurant. All the public has to do is nominate their favorite restaurants!
Here's how it works:
1. Nominate a great restaurant
Visit the couple's website at to nominate your favorite restaurant, or one you know could use some extra business right now. Let the Breyers know what makes this restaurant and its employees so fantastic. Even if they do not get chosen at first, the couple will share your messages with them to help lift their spirits so they know the community is behind them.
2. One restaurant will be picked at a time.
The couple will pay 50% of EVERY ORDER that comes in during the day at the selected restaurant to encourage a lot of take-out or delivery orders, and hopefully generate revenue for that restaurant and staff to help them get through these tough times.
3. The couple will work with the restaurant
The Breyers say they will help drive business by working with the restaurant and advertising on social media to get the word out that there will be 50% off all orders.
Lucky Lou's in Chandler was the first restuarant picked. The law firm is picking up half the bills for all business done today (Thursday, April 9.) Check their Facebook page to see which restaurant gets picked next.
The Husband and Wife Law Team will contribute up to $2,000 a day to drive up to $4,000 in revenue for the restaurant. "We are a community and we are all in this together," states the website. "The Husband and Wife Law Team is a part of our amazing community and we know so many are struggling during this challenging time. Among many, the fantastic restaurant workers and owners are hit very hard. We are going to pull together and do our small part to help."