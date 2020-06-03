PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Grab your towel and flip flops and get ready for some cool fun. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is reopening Friday, June 12. But extensive new safety measures will be in place.

In accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to gradually reopen Arizona due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park will begin operating at reduced attendance levels. The park will only open in "preview mode" between June 12 and 14, during which time the park will only be open to members and season pass holders. Beginning June 15, the park will gradually increase attendance levels and open to all guests.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix will also be putting new hygiene protocols in place, including several advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees. These procedures will be adjusted on an as-needed basis to ensure compliance with state recommendations. “We are excited to welcome guests back to Hurricane Harbor. The health and safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority and we appreciate the support of Governor Ducey as we’ve worked to create a fun and safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix General Manager Donald Spiller.

The park will employ an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.

Other new technologies include:

State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks

Advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks

Mobile food ordering

The park’s reopening plan, which the company developed with its epidemiologist consultants, meets or exceeds federal, state and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene and social distancing protocols. “We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes best practices from theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest possible way. This ’new normal’ will be very different, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.

Reopening plans include the following measures:

Contactless thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry

Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which includes not entering the park if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day

Masks will be available at the front gate for any guest without one

Masks will not be required on water slides, water attractions or in pools

Social distancing will also be strictly enforced around the park. Some of the ways this will be implemented include:

Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines

A limited number of complimentary life jackets will be available upon request; however, families are encouraged to provide their own coast-guard approved life jackets for children under 42 inches, or those who are not strong swimmers.

All Hurricane Harbor life jackets will be sanitized after every guest use

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties

Guests will be allowed to ride on a tube with family/group members, but will not be allowed to share a tube with those not in their immediate party

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all rides, and attractions

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks

Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions, including the Wave Pool and Lazy River, will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place to carry out extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols throughout the day. All rides, restraints and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day, and team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points, including public seating, tabletops, doors, counters, trash cans, restrooms, deck chairs, life jackets, tubes and rafts. Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks, and all team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Want a snack or a drink? You'll find changes with meal service as well, as the park takes extra precautions with the food preparation and service. Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transaction, self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food, and beverages will be served by attendants.

More precautions include issuing team members masks, gloves and an abundant supply of sanitizers and disinfectants. Fencing and tents will be set up to promote safe social distancing. Special COVID-19 training will be given to frontline team members, and safety messaging and reminders will be displayed on Six Flags’ website and in newsletters.

So if you're planning a park visit, you need to prepare in advance. All members, season pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who need single day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process. The process will take five to seven minutes, and guests will complete the following steps:

Enter their online order number, ticket number or membership/season pass number;

Select the day and the approximate time they want to visit;

Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy;

Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a parking pass; and

Watch a brief video describing new social distancing and sanitization procedures.

Guests may make reservations beginning June 5, and will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit and their compliance with the health policy. Guests may cancel their reservation without penalty any time before 8 a.m. on the day of their scheduled visit. Diamond and Diamond Elite Members will automatically be added to the priority waitlist, and all members and season pass holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.

Six Flags Season Passes and Memberships are currently on sale. Members can enjoy priority park entry and discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, preferred parking, and points that can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences. Visit the Membership Sales Center or go online to sixflags.com for more information.