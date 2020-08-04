PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A north Phoenix water park says it will not be reopening for the 2020 season as planned.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor tweeted Tuesday that it will remain closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The park says that if you already bought a season pass for this year, it will be honored in the 2021 season.

The park was supposed to reopen in June, but as coronavirus numbers in our state soared, the park further delayed its opening day.

A statement from the park reads:

Dear Valued Guest: Your safety is always our priority and we regret to announce that due to the ongoing pandemic, Hurricane Harbor PHoenix will not open for the 2020 season. All 2020 season passes are pre-purchased tickets will be valid for the 2021 season. Members may visit the link below for more information on their options. We look forward to welcoming you and your family back to the waterpark next year. We appreciate your understanding during these very challenging times. Please stay safe.

