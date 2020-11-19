PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With COVID cases soaring and many trying to see family next week for the holidays, testing lines are long once again.
But this time, it's for rapid tests, with people hopeful they can walk away knowing if it's safe to be around others. But do we have enough rapid tests to keep up, and should people be relying on them before Thanksgiving?
Lines and lines of people all waited, for one thing, Thursday: a rapid COVID test.
"I thought I should go get tested. So he got tested, I got tested, but we couldn't find rapid tests anywhere available," said Paige Davidson.
Davidson knew the demand for rapid tests was rising, but when she and her husband both came down with cold symptoms last week, she wanted to find out right away if she had COVID, having obligations she had already committed to for the weekend. Instead, she had to quarantine for four days.
"I got my test done on Thursday, and I didn't find out my result until Monday. And neither did my husband. We found out the same day," Davidson said.
"Demand is way up. I think this is a smart thing people are doing. They want to get tested," said family medicine doctor Andrew Carroll.
Dr. Carroll said it's great people want to get tested, especially before the Thanksgiving holiday, but he warns getting a rapid test this week or even days before you see your family doesn't mean you should go to a large gathering.
"Just because you're negative definitely doesn't mean you're immune," Dr. Carroll said. "You could be in that pre-symptomatic period where your test is negative, but you may be coming up the next day or two, and now you have enough virus that the test would have detected, and now you're spreading it to your aunts, uncles, and grandparents."
Those who were able to get a rapid test say the actual test is easy and non-invasive.
"I got it because I had LASIK eye surgery, so I had to basically get a rapid test before we did the LASIK eye surgery," said Luke Johnson.
Johnson said while he feels safe seeing his family for Thanksgiving after recently being tested himself, he believes rapid tests are a game-changer as long as people have access to them.
"If it's available and it's something you can purchase or buy, then why not," said Johnson.
Dr. Carroll's practice offers rapid COVID tests now as well, and he said while rapid testing isn't the standard yet, more and more family practitioners are getting them in, so it's worth checking with your primary care provider if lines are way too long and appointments for them are full.