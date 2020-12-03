PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- If federal lawmakers do not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan by the end of the year, millions of Americans could lose their unemployment benefits as COVID-19 relief programs expire.

Nate Phillips is still waiting for his unemployment benefits.

"To be honest, I have given up on counting how many jobs I've applied for," he said.

3 On Your Side first introduced you to Nate a few weeks ago. After his unemployment claim was flagged for fraud and payments stopped, he verified his identity just like the Arizona Department of Economic Security asked him to, but his benefits are still in limbo.

"I've continued to file every week and I've received a couple emails asking to provide my wage verification, so I've done that, but on their end, I've not heard one thing," Phillips said.

3.5M Arizona unemployment claims flagged for fraud while real claims fall through cracks Arizona's Department of Economic Security suspects up to 3.5 million Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims are fraudulent, and some legitimate claims are caught up in the red tape of the massive investigation.

Now, Phillips also fears the end of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. PUA provides benefits to gig workers and people who are self-employed, and it is one of the federal coronavirus relief programs set to expire at the end of the year. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides up to 13 additional weeks of unemployment insurance, is also coming to an end.

"There's no way to enjoy the holidays, as far as participating in the family dinners because of the virus," Phillips said. "But now I can’t even send a Christmas card even because I can’t afford the postage."

According to a new analysis by Century Foundation, an estimated 12 million Americans will lose their unemployment lifeline when the CARES Act lapses. DES did not have an estimate for how many people could ultimately lose benefits in the state, but according to the most recent data available, about 300,000 Arizonans are currently receiving PUA benefits.

Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst for Bankrate, says the impacts will be sweeping.

"Not only are we dealing with what I would say is a catastrophe that is the pandemic, but we’re also up against a humanitarian crisis with respect to so many Americans and so many people here in the Phoenix area and beyond who just simply don’t have enough money to put food on the table," Hamrick said. "The fact that these benefits are going away takes both a human toll, with respect to individuals who are going to be struggling further just to get by. It also takes a toll on the broader economy."

Both of Arizona's Democratic senators are calling for an extension of federal unemployment assistance. Sen. Mark Kelly said he is encouraged by movement on a bipartisan coronavirus relief package.

"The long-term damage to our economy could be catastrophic if Washington doesn't act, and quickly," Kelly wrote in an op-ed for the Arizona Republic.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema also implored fellow lawmakers to extend unemployment benefits, and in a statement to 3 On Your Side, she called on state leaders to increase the weekly rate, which is $240.

"Arizonans who have been laid off or had hours reduced because of the coronavirus need immediate and sustained support. As I have since the spring, I continue strongly urging Congressional leaders in both parties to stop playing partisan games and extend federal unemployment support before the end of the year—ensuring all eligible Arizonans get support to pay their bills and stay in their homes," Sinema said. "I’m also urging Arizona leaders to raise our unemployment insurance level from the current second-lowest in the nation."

In response to Sen. Sinema's call to raise Arizona's maximum weekly payment, Gov. Doug Ducey's communications director, CJ Karamargin, touted a series of federal programs that bolstered unemployment, and called on federal lawmakers to do more.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona prioritized getting benefits to those in need. Since March, the state has paid out $12.3 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 1.6 million Arizonans. Arizona was also the first state in the nation to be approved to pay the Trump Administration's enhanced Lost Wages Assistance program, paying out nearly $800 million in enhanced benefits," Karamargin said in a statement. "The state is doing everything we can to stretch and strengthen the social safety net. Now it's time for Congress to do its job to provide additional COVID relief."

Phillips is hopeful for something to go his way soon, but fears the worst.

"It's already been a crappy year, and now it looks like it’s going to end on a bad note also," he said.

DES will pay benefits for claims filed before CARES Act programs expire, even if a determination is made on the claim after December 26, which is the final day , according to Brett Bezio, a spokesperson for the agency.