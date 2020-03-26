Hundreds of Covid-19 tests not processed yet in AZ as local lab faces backlog

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A diagnostics lab conducting coronavirus tests is backlogged, and it’s causing some patients to wait more than a week for results.

Arizona’s Family has heard from several individuals who say they were tested at Banner Health and still waiting for Sonora Quest to process their results. On Wednesday, Sonora Quest assured patients they are now processing tests at their Tempe lab for a quicker turnaround. On Thursday, a spokesperson said there is a backlog of about 1,100 tests.

“We expanded testing capacity by bringing COVID-19 testing into our Tempe laboratory on March 20 and are actively working with our testing partners for samples collected prior to March 19 and to result those tests as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said in an email. “We are working to bring in additional instrumentation that will allow us to expand capacity.”

Labs are experimenting with new – but unproven – methods to create a coronavirus vaccine fast There are many ways to make a vaccine. In a time of crisis, the more paths towards success the better. Adriana Duduleanu / EyeEm via Getty Images Jean Peccoud, Colorado State University

Gene Fuller of Pinal County is a patient who took a swab test at Banner Health on March 17, but Sonora Quest has not been able to determine yet if he has Covid-19. “I was fatigued, and I had severe coughing and running nose,” he says. “I’m still waiting for the phone call.”

Fuller is 69 years old and has a health condition that weakens his immune system. He is staying home until he learns of his results, but he is concerned his wife may get sick if he is, in fact, positive for Covid-19.

“I think they’re all doing the best they can under the circumstances,” says Fuller. “They should at least keep you updated on what your conditions are, ask how you’re doing.”

Arizona’s Family asked the Assistant Director of Arizona Health Services Department Jessica Rigler if the agency tracks backlogs in labs other than the state lab. Jessica Rigler said it does not. She added there is no backlog at the state lab.

“We do expect to see increased demand for testing as this goes on, especially here in Arizona,” said Rigler. “But we do know that laboratories are working very hard.”

Arizona to primary care doctors: Discourage COVID-19 tests, conserve PPE The Arizona Department of Health Services is adjusting its guidance to health care providers, particularly those in primary care, including discouraging COVID-19 tests for “most patients.”

A nationwide shortage of swabs and chemicals used to conduct coronavirus tests is not helping the situation.

A positive confirmation does a lot more than alert a patient about their illness, says Will Humble, former director of ADHS. Humble says it informs officials on what steps to take to stop the spread. “That helps you make different kinds of decisions about what interventions are necessary, and you’re seeing some of those interventions as executive orders over the last couple weeks,” he says.

Without timely test results, Humble says, it’s unclear who has been potentially exposed. “That decision about who goes into quarantine goes back to who was infected with the virus and who was infected with something else,” he says.