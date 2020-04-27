PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More protesters showed up to the Arizona capitol on Monday to put pressure on Governor Doug Ducey to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people who rallied said they were worried because they own businesses. "Everybody's voice is important to be heard," said Danny Ray, a rallier from Mesa.

Hundreds of people gathered and marched to the governor's office.

"We're going up in groups of 8 to see the governor," said Karen Wood, from Gilbert. "I was in the first group that went up, and he refused to see any of us, so we all left messages with The Governor's Office."

This comes a week after an even larger group gathered outside the capitol building to protest.

"We have to open the state," said Al Tracy, one of the event coordinators. "I have two businesses. One is a website for car shows. Right now, there are no car shows in the nation."

Most people said they heard about the rally on Facebook.

"I'm a veteran, and I'm retired, and so I depend on what I have in my retirement account, and in one month, I lost over fifty thousand dollars," said Wood. "...That took me years and years to save."

We did not see any counter-protesters this week, but last week medical staff had concerns that protesters were not wearing masks or standing six feet apart.

Phoenix nurses silently counterprotested at Monday's Patriot's Rally The majority of Monday's protest at the Capitol were people who were demanding Gov. Doug Ducey reopen Arizona. Still, there was a small silent group of protesters who showed up, too.

People at the rally said they were not worried about that.

"It's going to spread, and you're not going to get herd immunity unless people get together," said Tracy. Tracy said they will continue to organize the rallies until the state is back open.