PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The return of students to their classrooms could spark more cases of COVID-19 this week. Arizona State University goes back today. Many colleges across the country that are already in session are seeing outbreaks of the coronavirus on campus.

We hear a lot about the worst cases of COVID-19 – the hospital stays and the deaths. But for many, the worst symptoms may come in the form of headaches or aches and pains.

Dr. Art Mollen says if you suspect you have COVID-19, the first thing you need to do is quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

He says if you have breathing problems, shortness of breath, or chest pain, you should go to the hospital because those symptoms could be signs of something other than coronavirus, like a heart attack.

Scottsdale couple Mark and Sandy Yozipovic experienced COVID-19 in March. Mark got it after a trip to see his son in New York. Sandy's immune system is compromised because she beat cancer almost two decades ago. Mark says he was prescribed the hydroxychloroquine/azithromycin (Z-Pak) combo and some zinc, at a Scottsdale hospital. He said his naturopath also recommended a nebulizer.

"I also did a breathing treatment from the Envita Natural Medical Center. In addition to that, I had another double X-ray done," Mark said.

I was 100% clear on my lungs. I had no scarring and no side effects of the medicine at all."

Sandy did two breathing treatments a day on the nebulizer for about 10 days, and she never contracted COVID-19 from her husband.

If you develop a mild case of COVID-19, Mollen said you likely already have what you need to treat it at home.

"The treatment is really just simply Tylenol, ibuprofen -- minimal treatment if the symptoms are more mild -- at home," said Dr. Mollen.

He says if the symptoms get worse, you should go to the hospital. He also suggests you have your heart looked at a month or two after you recover. He says it's not a bad idea to have a complete head-to-toe physical.

One thing to watch for in your kids as they return to school is their senses of taste and smell. The loss of both is a relatively common symptom of COVID-19 in children.

Mollen also said that once you recover from COVID-19, you still might not be completely healthy. Many people are suffering from depression, anxiety, and fatigue after they're recovered.