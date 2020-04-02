3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - The stimulus checks are expected to roll out in the next few weeks. And now, we're finding out that it could take up to 20 weeks for everyone to get a check.

Regardless, money is on the way and Arizona families can use it.

Middle income families here in Arizona will be soon be getting a substantial shot in the arm when it comes to their finances. In fact, qualifying couples will be getting $2,400 plus $500 per child. For a family of five, that's a $3,900 stimulus payment.

So, what do you do with all that money? For some answers, 3 On Your Side turned to Jill Emanuel, a financial coach with Fiscal Fitness. “It is definitely a scary time. There's a lot of uncertainty," Jill said.

She recommends families who still have a steady income, should add the stimulus money to their emergency fund or savings. “Everything is normal right now but we don't know for sure what next will bring,” she said. “So, make sure your personal finances are where you want them to be.""

If you're on strong financial ground, Jill suggests using the stimulus money to support those in need right now like another family or a charity. "I know a lot of places are doing food drives or are looking to bring in food for families who are really struggling financially to give food to their kids right now."

If you lost your job, immediately file for unemployment benefits and call your lenders right away. “If you're without income, the first thing you should do is call all of your lenders and see what options are available for forbearance or deferment on those payments,” she said.

As for the stimulus money you get, Jill says use it to get by day by day. “Try to conserve as much of the stimulus money as you can to pay for food, gas and things you are put on pause in order to move forward."

Obviously, the stimulus checks are meant to keep families afloat and hopefully get our economy back up and going.

With that said, Jill says the worst thing you can do is splurge on something you don't need.