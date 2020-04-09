PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Looking for a way to thank our healthcare workers? Medical workers like doctors and nurses have been working tirelessly every day on the front lines to fight the coronavirus and protect patients, families and the community.
These brave heroes can't work from home or spend the days with their loved ones. They also can't stay 6 feet apart from patients. They are putting themselves in the path of the virus every day to keep all of us safe.
In times like these, support from our community means the world to them. So if you’d like to show your appreciation for our healthcare heroes, Banner has a way to send them a personal thank you message.
You can do so by emailing to: Exhale.stories@bannerhealth.com.
Messages must be received by Friday, April 17.
Banner is accepting:
- Video Messages (no more than 10 seconds)
- Photos
- Email messages
- Images of handwritten notes
Please ensure your files are 30MB or less. Please do not submit any personal information.