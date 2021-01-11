PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County has officially reached the second phase, Phase 1B, of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Registration began at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.

In order to get one, you must have an appointment. No walk-ins will be allowed per Maricopa County Health Services. This is due to a limited supply of vaccines.

Who is eligible

K-12 school staff and child care workers

Law enforcement/protective services including sworn officers and government-employed security officers

Adults age 75 and older

People who qualified for Phase 1A but were unable to get the vaccine

How to make an appointment

Register at podvaccine.azdhs.gov beginning at 6 a.m. You may also contact ADHS with questions on registration at

Phone: 602-542-1000

Timings: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Email: podvaccine-triage@azdhs.gov

Registration process

First, you will need to create a login and password in order to access the site appointment system.

Once you are registered for the website, you will see instructions to get started. This is a way for the system to make sure you qualify for Phase 1B. You will be asked to provide some personal information, answer a series of question, and then enter your insurance information. Insurance is not required to get the vaccine.

You will be sent a confirmation email once your appointment goes through. It will include the time, date and location.

At your appointment

Make sure when you arrive, to have your appointment confirmation email and a form of ID that will confirm your Phase 1B employment such as work ID or paystub or an ID that shows you are over the age of 75.

The vaccine is free but bring along your insurance card or information just in case.

Technical issues?

If you encounter any issues with the website, ADHS will have technical support available.

Phone: 602-542-1000

Timings: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Email: podvaccine-triage@azdhs.gov

If you don't have a computer

If you don't have a computer, that is OK but in order to make sure adults over the age of 75 get vaccinated, you can call 211 to speak with the Arizona Department of Health Services help center to make an appointment by phone.

More information on Phase 1B can be found here.

The Pandemic Vaccine Provider Onboarding Tool from ADHS can be found here if you would like more information about the process of the vaccine.

In addition to Phase 1B registration opening up in Maricopa County on Monday, State Farm Stadium will be transformed into a massive 24/7 vaccination site. The 63,400 seat stadium will open on Monday, January 11 with plans to remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 Arizonans a day. Registration for the site will be posted here on Monday morning.