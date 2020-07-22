[WATCH 3TV NEWS LIVE HERE]
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's already a stressful experience when you send your kids off to college. But add in the pandemic, and all of a sudden there are many more uncertainties.
All three major universities in Arizona still plan to have students back on campus for in-person classes in just a few weeks.
As it stands today, in-person classes at ASU, UArizona and NAU are scheduled to resume in less than a month.
Experts say part of the challenge is that no one knows what the fall semester will bring in regard to COVID-19 cases. But there are ways parents and students can be prepared.
Tucson father Steve Nuñez said his daughter Camilla was supposed to start school here in the Valley, at South Mountain Community College on a soccer scholarship. “We were actually on our way just a few weeks ago to go and find an apartment for her, and then all the sudden the rug got pulled from underneath our feet and we are in limbo now,” said Nuñez.
As the number of COVID-19 cases rises, many universities are weighing the option of bringing students back this fall semester, Maricopa County Community Colleges moved a majority of their classes online. Meantime, other universities are still anticipating in-person classes to go on.
“It's the unknown that is causing so much stress, anxiety and emotions for all of us,” said Nuñez.
Doctor Shad Marvasti the Director of Public Health is the University Of Arizona College Of Medicine in Phoenix. He says parents have the right to be concerned, but adds that there are ways to navigate this new normal.
“This is university and school during a pandemic so we all have to follow the guidelines in terms of mask wearing, keeping distancing,” said Dr. Marvasti.
It’s up to parents, said the doctor, to know whether their child is mature enough to handle that responsibility. "If not, they can take the online option; all schools are offering online options too,” said Dr. Marvasti.
More than 50% of new COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks have been younger people, between the age of 20-44.
This year, cleanliness needs to be priority when it comes to back to school and dorm room shopping. “Number one is a mask, hand sanitizer is number two, also sprays in terms of disinfecting sprays,” said Dr. Marvasti.
“Today's young adults are so resilient; they take everything in stride. She missed out on her prom, she missed out on her graduation, and now not being able to play soccer on college level, which was really her dream,” said Nuñez.