PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - To get tested for COVID-19 in Arizona, people must first have a doctor's order. That may be hard to come by, as state officials say they still do not have enough kits to test everyone with symptoms.

In late March, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) adjusted its guidance to health care providers, particularly those in primary care. ADHS Director Cara Christ urged doctors not to test patients for COVID-19 and to treat patients with respiratory conditions as if they have COVID-19. She said providers should keep working with vendors to get the tests, but not depend on having test results for patient management.

"The current reality in Arizona and the rest of the country is that there are not available supplies to meet testing demand,” she wrote. “There is no specific treatment or management strategy [for COVID-19] and results should not change clinical management.”

What do you do if you have COVID-19 symptoms?

Primary Care Physicians - For those who have a primary care physician, they should first call them and explain their symptoms.

Urgent Care Clinics - Be sure to call the clinic before a walk-in appointment and speak to them about symptoms.

Hotlines - People can call the 211 hotline or the Dept. of Health Services at 1-844-542-8201. Both options allow you to speak to a specialist.

Banner Health - People can call Banner Health's Hotline at 1-844-549-1851. A clinical team member can talk to them to determine if testing is appropriate. The hotline is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. If testing is needed, they will be scheduled to visit a Banner drive-thru site.

Mayo Clinic - Patients of the Mayo Clinic of Arizona can call their Mayo doctor and explain their symptoms. If their Mayo doctor writes them an order for testing, they can get tested at a Mayo drive-thru clinic.

Maready Medical in Mesa - Maready Medical, located near Power and Warner roads in Mesa, is offering drive-up testing for patients with a doctor's order. Patients can make a virtual appointment here.

Coconino County - Residents can call this hotline at 928-679-7300 for information on COVID-19. It operates from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 to 4 on Saturday.