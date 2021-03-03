PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly 85% of downtown Phoenix businesses are locally owned and have been some of the hardest hit during the pandemic. But one program is working to help them stay afloat.
“Downtown is not full of chain restaurants which is what I love to see,” said Thomas Montgomery, owner of Kettle Black.
Montgomery has watched as the number of people living downtown more than doubled in the past decade, to 20,000 residents.
“Phoenix just surpassed Philadelphia as the fifth-largest city in the U.S.,” said Montgomery.
It’s that foot traffic, along with sporting events and conventions, that has helped his business near the corner of First and Washington streets thrive.
“We are reliant on our neighborhood,” said Montgomery.
All of that is now in limbo due to COVID-19.
“To look literally, our revenue is down 50%,” said Montgomery.
“We know we’ve lost businesses and we are super sad about that but we are doing everything we can to help the businesses that are still here,” said R.J. Price with Downtown Phoenix Inc.
On Wednesday, the group launched a new approach to get help struggling businesses by handing out hundreds of vouchers that can be used like cash to nearly 50 restaurants.
“It’s like the eye of the storm. We’ve got no conventions, no foot traffic, no concerts and that was really conventions and concerts were the lifeblood of downtown business for a lot of these people,” said Price.
Price said even the office buildings are still only at 25% capacity.
The voucher program will also help let people know that their favorite business is still open.
“You know aren’t scared to get our hands dirty and we keep costs down by doing as much as we can ourselves,” said Montgomery
“I mean $5 will darn near get your lunch paid for,” said Price.
Over the next couple of months, Downtown Phoenix Inc. will host several events and give out free vouchers to restaurants.
