PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Millions of people across the country are scrambling to find work after unexpected layoffs caused by the coronavirus emergency.

Ginger Korljan, a career coach with Take Charge Coaching, said that while job-seekers might be tempted to cast a wide net and upload resumes to multiple sites, it is not necessary.

"I don't recommend that people post their resume to places like Indeed.com," she said. "I recommend that they look for jobs that suit them, and they don't apply to any and every job they see. When they do apply for a job, they should tailor that resume to that specific job, looking at what the requirements are for the job and making the resume fit. It might take more work upfront, but you definitely get more response back to those types of applications."

In this tough job market with record jobless claims, the reality is many people may be applying for jobs that they are overqualified to fill. Korljan used the example of a laid-off accountant applying for a job as a delivery driver. At first, the jobs don't seem to have much in common, but Korjlan said that job applicants could talk about being detail-oriented or having communication skills. She also said it's important to be honest with potential employers about your expectations for the job.

"Every question that an interviewer asks you, I always say tag along at the end, 'as it relates to this job,'" Korljan said. "'Tell me about yourself, as it relates to this job.' I don't need to know everything about your entire life. Tell me about your strengths and weaknesses as they relate to this job."

According to the most recent data provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security, more than 52,500 Arizonans filed unemployment insurance claims last week and through Monday of this week.

