PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we wait to learn when kids will be back in the classroom, parents have some homework. Psychologists say kids should practice wearing masks now before they go back to school.

"The biggest struggle is that little kids are independent," said mom, Jodi Low. "They like to exert their power. They want to run the show, so having something that's physically on their face isn't always easy."

Some moms say kids love picking the design if you make it about a fashion statement.

"If we can make this fun, that's so much better," said licensed clinical psychologist Melissa Estavillo. "That has been a wonderful step to say, 'Hey, let's make sure you're a superhero. Let's make sure you're doing something that's very exciting.'"

Dr. Estavillo says you can also use praise to encourage kids.

"Energy like, 'I know this is so hard, and I know this isn't a part of your routine,' this is very negative. They'll also respond to that negative energy as well, so keeping it light, keeping it positive, is huge," said Estavillo.

Kids and face coverings: Valley doctors weigh in on how to protect your family "As far as older kids are concerned, I think that's an opportunity for parents to talk to their kids about personal responsibility."

Moms say stickers and treats also help.

"I'm all for bribery," said mom Meagan Malcore. "I think we have a special surprise system, and it is if you do enough good things, you get a special surprise."

Phoenix Children's Hospital also had these tips for parents who want to encourage kids to wear their masks.