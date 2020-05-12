PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Even though the economy is beginning to reopen, it may be years before the hotel industry recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, 3 On Your Side has learned.

Chip Rogers, the president and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, says occupancy rates across the country have plummeted between 25 and 30%. Typically, occupancy rates hover around 62 to 67%.

"We're still in a territory where hotels are just trying to figure out a way to make it," Rogers said. "Some in certain beach areas may be looking at recovery, but overall, it's survival mode."

Rogers said the industry doesn't expect to claw its way back to a break-even 60% occupancy rate until the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

"The biggest problem we're facing right now is while the leisure segment is coming back, business travel has not yet begun," he said. "And it may not begin in full swing until the end of this year or early next year."

Short-term rentals are also facing an uncertain future, but according to Airbnb, 92% of hosts say they plan to host as often as before or more often after the pandemic is over.

To protect employees and guests, and convince travelers to return to their properties, the entire hospitality industry is making changes to address coronavirus concerns. Airbnb and VRBO have updated cleaning guidelines, and VRBO says it's adding a filter on its website so families can search for short-term rentals by cleanliness reviews from other travelers.

Meanwhile, major hotel chains have agreed to AHLA's new Safe Stay initiative, which includes enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Many hotel brands also are increasing their use of a contactless check-in process.

"For many years, we've been trending toward that as an industry," Rogers said. "Hotel guests have, by the millions, begun downloading mobile apps that are necessary to check you right in. You can go straight to your room. I think with [the pandemic], we're going to see that accelerate dramatically."

Food services are also changing. Instead of a hotel employee setting up room-service meals in the room, guests should expect meals to be left outside their door. Breakfast options at hotels also will look different from what you might be used to.

"As opposed to there being a buffet, a traveler is going to see grab-and-go items that are individually wrapped," Rogers said. "We're not saying that breakfasts are going away forever or that they will be in the grab-and-go format forever. Hopefully, they won't. But at least for the interim, they will be."