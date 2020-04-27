PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The coronavirus pandemic will permanently alter the retail landscape, some analysts predict.
"We are in for a lot of change to come and so if we can look at some of what we’re doing right now as a way to become resilient as consumers, to become more resilient as a society to become smarter, that’s a very good thing," said Sabrina Helm, an associate professor in the Norton School of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Arizona.
In March, consumer spending took a nose dive, plummeting almost nine percent according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, as stores across the country temporarily closed because of the crisis. Most commonly, consumers slashed spending on discretionary things including restaurants, clothes, shoes, and accessories.
Post-pandemic, Helm says it is impossible to predict whether shoppers will return to stores when they reopen, or if they will continue to spend online.
"It can go both ways," Helm told 3 On Your Side. "If consumers continue to stay a bit more careful and don’t want to be in stores where there’s masses of other people, that speaks to the value that online shopping can provide."
On the other hand, Helm believes many consumers will look forward to returning to brick and mortar retailers, which will have to adjust to new health and safety norms.
Monday, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and the National Retail Federation (NRF) released a "Blueprint for Shopping Safe." The plan urges governors across the country to issue uniform, statewide protocols to reopen stores.
“As conversations turn to the reopening of the economy, retailers are uniquely situated to provide input, because we’ve been on both sides of the stay-at-home orders,” said Brian Dodge, the president of RILA. “Groceries, pharmacies and other retailers that have remained open have implemented practices and protocols that are keeping employees and communities safe. The Blueprint released today builds off those successful operating practices.”
According to the NRF, the plan was developed using CDC guidelines, and includes three phases:
Phase 1 – Allow ecommerce, contactless curbside pickup and in-home delivery
Phase 2 – Reopen stores to the public, with social distancing protocols and reduced occupancy
Phase 3 – Establish protection, then lift all restrictions
“Consistent guidelines – without overburdensome regulatory schemes – across all levels of government is critical,” said Matthew Shay, the NRF president and CEO.