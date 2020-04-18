TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- "Buy now. Save local." That’s the message from leaders in Tempe, and something to keep in mind as small businesses in the Valley shoulder the impact of coronavirus. A number of Tempe organizations participated in “Save Local Saturday” on April 18.

“It's so important that we give back to our community, supporting those businesses that have always been there for us for those special occasions,” said Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell.

Whether it's buying your favorite latte or ordering from an Italian meal, the idea of “Save Local Saturday” is to show some love to your favorite businesses. Mitchell says this is a collaboration between a number of groups, including the Downtown Tempe Association and the Tempe Tourism Office.

"Not only are local businesses part of the fabric of our community, they employ our neighbors, family members," Mitchell said. "And so, it's even more important to support our local businesses."

+2 Virtual activities for the kids that get them off the couch There are lots of great virtual options that will both keep your kids active and help support local businesses at the same time.

One local business includes Changing Hands Bookstore. They usually have a lot of reading events for kids, but now they're making book-lover care packages.

"I work with children's books, so, I mean, it's hard to not be happy when you're surrounded by all of the joy that comes inside a children's book," said Changing Hands employee Brandi Stewart. "And today I got to work on a really fun kids' box for a little girl who loves the color purple. So that was my focus, and it was really fun putting that together."

