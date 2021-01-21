PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Joe Biden signed 10 executive orders today, along with two presidential memos, in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19. And his actions could help expedite the vaccination process for thousands of Arizonans.

In Maricopa County, the issue for many is simple. They've gotten that first vaccine shot, but they're struggling to book the second one. Phoenix teacher Mark Bowden received his first dosage last Thursday.

"You know it was emotional," Bowden says. "I texted my family, lots of friends, just a picture of me getting the vaccine. Just so excited."

The entire process went smoothly for Bowden until it came time to sign up for a second shot.

"I was basically told wait one more week. You should get an email next week. I was told that in the next couple of days, there will be a couple of sites opening up. Right now, the county has no plan for getting it for me, or for many others that were there that same day," said Bowden.

The Maricopa County Public Health Department released a statement on Twitter saying appointments for second dosages are based on the date for those that received their first dosages at a county site. They went on to caution that due to a shortage in the supply of the vaccine and location sites, the process could be a slow one.

President Biden is trying to change that with his 10 executive orders. Aimed at fighting this deadly virus, they include using the Defense Production Act to speed up the vaccination process and using the Federal Emergency Management Agency to streamline the communication process at the state level.

These actions leave Phoenix teacher Mark Bowden feeling hopeful. And with no answers from the county, he hopes he'll have better luck at the state-run vaccination site at State Farm Stadium.

"I think the state sites are my only option," Bowden says. "I just wish they would have told me that when I got it."

In the meantime, if people received their first county dosage and have not received any updates on when their second dosage will take place, they're encouraged to fill out this form. It should be noted that filling out that form does not guarantee an appointment. A Maricopa County spokesperson did confirm to Arizona's Family that if you received your first county dose, you will receive a notification for a second. But the timetable for that notification is unclear at this time.