PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona, the major question for some isn't how long do I need to quarantine but rather, where can I do it? COVID cases in Maricopa County's homeless population have tripled in the past two weeks.
It's been something that the county has dealt with in part by providing hotel rooms for those homeless who have tested positive. Twenty-five people stayed in these rooms on Christmas Day, and now, that number is at nearly 80.
"It got kind of scary," 67-year-old Phoenix Army veteran Lovia Primous said. "I was unsure of what I was going to do next."
Testing positive was the latest setback of what's been a tough pandemic for Primous. A stroke in September meant Primous couldn't keep working as an assistant maintenance manager. Eventually, no work meant Primous had to leave his apartment and live in his 2006 Honda Accord.
"It's sort of nightmarish. It's a learning experience," Primous said. "You never know because when it comes to your door, it can happen in a day."
For now, Primous and dozens of others without a home will spend ten or so days quarantining at a Phoenix Extend-A-Suites Hotel leased by Maricopa County.
"We're not sure which direction this is going to go or how long, but we want to be prepared," Circle The City Communications Director Marty Hames said.
Circle The City is a non-profit that has worked with Maricopa County to provide healthcare services to the homeless for over a decade. Hames says that long-standing relationship has paid off in recent weeks, with COVID cases at near all-time high levels.
"We're boosting our medical care teams, and we've boosted our employees on-site to handle those extra patients coming in," Hames said. "We're trying to continue to plan ahead."
The Extend-A-Suites has room for 147 people. If it comes close to full occupancy, Hames says they'd look into a bigger facility or providing single-person outdoor tents (which they did earlier in the pandemic).
For Primous, simply having an option goes a long way.
"It feels safe," he said. "To have somewhere where I can really relax and try to recover. I see life more clearly now."
Primous is hoping to find permanent housing once he leaves the hotel. Circle The City and other local organizations are working to help make that happen. If you'd like to learn more about Circle The City, you can visit their website.