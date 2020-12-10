PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern called the COVID-19 vaccine rollout an American medical miracle.
"We are getting there. There is life at the end of the tunnel. The vaccine is coming. Let's be safe and smart here at this home stretch. There is a distribution plan that is worked out at the federal level in cooperation with the governors," said Morgenstern.
This, as the U.S. military leads the logistical side of the rollout and making sure vaccines are transported safely.
"Operation Warp Speed is partnering with some private sector, the titans of logistics like UPS, FedEx," said Morgenstern.
Two doses will be sent 21 days apart. Within the hours of the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected soon, he says millions of doses will be on the road to frontline health care workers and nursing homes across the U.S.
"They have special temperature-controlled containers and things like that," said Morgenstern.
Morgenstern stopped short on saying whether states like Arizona, with some of the fastest-growing virus transmission rates, are going to get priority. The general population should anticipate getting the vaccine by spring.
"We think every American who wants a vaccine will be able to have one in March, April timeframe," said Morgenstern.
And just like the flu shot, Arizonans can expect to get the vaccine the same way, either through a doctor, pharmacist or community center.
"We are not reinventing the wheel. We are building upon established infrastructure that makes the vaccine available to all Americans," said Morgenstern.
The vaccines will be free of charge to all Americans and when it comes to the vaccine recipient pool, those most vulnerable will get priority.
"President's priority is making sure American citizens, the ones participating in clinical trials, the ones paying for this vaccine with their tax dollars are first priority," said Morgenstern.
He said by the end of the month, 20 million people will have received the vaccine across the U.S.
"As the risk goes down week after week after week, people can get back to life as normal more and more," said Morgenstern.
For now, the White House wants people to keep being careful until the majority of people are vaccinated. That means doing the things experts have been preaching for months, like social distancing and wearing masks to keep hospital capacity down.