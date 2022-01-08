PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's no secret that since the holidays, more Arizonans want to get tested for COVID-19.

"I was out for New Year's and everything," Phoenix resident Reyo Otero said. "So I just want to be safe."

That can mean making an appointment at the closest Walgreens or CVS. But there are plenty of other free options available. The City of Phoenix has two mobile vans providing testing Monday through Saturday at various parks, grocery stores, and even churches. Phoenix resident Adam Smith went to get tested at a mobile van this afternoon.

"Just to know my health," Smith said. "And what I'm putting others at risk of."

As Omicron COVID cases rise in Arizona, testing continues to be an important way to help slow the spread of the virus. But University of Arizona Doctor Shad Marvasti says testing's role is limited with the latest rise in cases.

"Don't wait for the test results to protect yourself and protect other people that you interact with," Marvasti said.

Marvasti says if you have symptoms to assume you have COVID. He says that it's important to get vaccinated, boosted, and mask up with N95 or KN95 masks beyond testing. This can all help lessen the burden of overstretched hospital systems.

"There's less staff, less beds, less capacity and ability for hospitals to take care of all emergencies," Marvasti said. "This is probably the worst time in our lifetime to actually go get emergency care in the state of Arizona."

And according to Marvasti, it could take until next month for things to get better.

"I think this is going to last another three weeks or so before it starts to come down," he said. "And that's just based on international data. Although some of those other places had more public mitigation measures in place. In Arizona, we don't have any."

Here is a link for the Arizona Department of Health's map for testing sites in the state. And here's a link for Maricopa County testing events, as well as Coconino County testing locations.