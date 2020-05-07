PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Starting Monday, you'll be able to dine in at restaurants across Arizona. Thursday afternoon, Maricopa County environmental health officials showed us what they're doing to make sure you're safe.

"The Maricopa County Environmental Services Department has approximately 70 field inspectors who conduct inspections of restaurants and other food establishments to ensure that they are in compliance with the food code," Darcy Kober, director of Environmental Service Department, said.

+2 Arizona restaurants prepare to open dining rooms under new public health guidelines Some restaurants have been planning their reopening for weeks, and there’s a lot of pressure to get it right so people don’t get sick.

The County has a checklist for restaurant owners to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One major thing that is missing on that list is social distancing.

"The 6-foot distance requirement would be through the governor's guidance document and so if you look at the guidance document for restaurants that was provided by the Governor's Office, they do have a portion on their checklist that says stay at least 6 feet away from others while dining," she said.

The department said it doesn’t have it on its list because it doesn’t fall under its authority. However, restaurants across the Valley say they're taking proper precautions to maintain that 6-foot safety clearance. They are doing things like leaving an open table between guests when they reopen their doors.

"We want to build our guest, their confidence, the public's confidence is safe for everyone we'll take that day by day," restaurant owner Sam Fox said.