PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Millions of small business owners could apply for forgivable loans through the government's new stimulus plan, according to senior administration officials.

The Paycheck Protection Program is part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that was signed into law last week by President Trump. Loans will be distributed, beginning Friday, from a $349 billion pool, and are designed to preserve jobs by helping employers make payroll.

“This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Treasury and the Small Business Administration expect to have this program up and running by April 3 so that businesses can go to a participating SBA 7(a) lender, bank, or credit union, apply for a loan, and be approved on the same day."

Loans will be available for small businesses with up to 500 employees, including non-profits. Business owner can borrow up to two-and-a-half times their average monthly payroll, capped at $10 million, and money from the loan that's used to cover payroll, mortgage interest, rent or utilities can be forgiven. The amount of forgiveness drops if employers don't maintain staffing levels.

“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly. Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses – the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.

Debbie Hann, the Chief Operating Officer of the Arizona Small Business Association said the forgivable loans could be a lifeline for thousands of businesses in the state.

"That's the beauty of this," Hann said. "It's not just for two or three or five employees. It's the one that has a very large employee base that needs help right now, too."

Loans are available on a first come, first-served basis. Businesses will have to certify that they were impacted by coronavirus, and had to be operational, as of February 15. The loans carry a fixed interest rate of .5% and the first payment will be deferred for six months. There are no collateral requirements.

Separately, the U.S. Small Business Administration also declared all states and territories eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance.