PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As free COVID-19 surge testing gets underway in Maryvale and South Phoenix, Arizona's Family talked to the non-profit Chicanos Por La Causa about how it's filling the gaps in some of our state's rural areas.
"We make up more than the lion's share of all essential workers," Adame said. "Whether you're talking about the folks who are working at the hospitals, all components to that, or you're talking about agricultural workers."
Adame says Chicanos Por La Causa is working with a number of partners, including Equality Health and the state health department, to provide even more testing. The goal is about 16,000 additional tests, he said, and Some of the places that need it are hot spots like Yuma County.
"You have parts of rural Arizona that are not getting access," Adame said. "You're getting parts of the poor communities that are not getting access. Not all people can get in a car and wait three hours in the lines that you currently see in the news."