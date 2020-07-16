The Hispanic community has been hit hard by the coronavirus in Arizona so a nonprofit is teaming up with other organizations to help them get tested.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As free COVID-19 surge testing gets underway in Maryvale and South Phoenix, Arizona's Family talked to the non-profit Chicanos Por La Causa about how it's filling the gaps in some of our state's rural areas. 

The Hispanic community has been hit hard by COVID-19. An analysis by CBS5 investigates found some of the zipcodes with the largest increases in cases over the last few months are home to large number of minorities. David Adame, the president and CEO of the group, says the Latino community is on the front lines of the pandemic. 
Breakdown of coronavirus cases in Arizona by ZIP code

"We make up more than the lion's share of all essential workers," Adame said. "Whether you're talking about the folks who are working at the hospitals, all components to that, or you're talking about agricultural workers."

Adame says Chicanos Por La Causa is working with a number of partners, including Equality Health and the state health department, to provide even more testing. The goal is about 16,000 additional tests, he said, and Some of the places that need it are hot spots like Yuma County. 
 
"You have parts of rural Arizona that are not getting access," Adame said. "You're getting parts of the poor communities that are not getting access. Not all people can get in a car and wait three hours in the lines that you currently see in the news."
 
The group does have programs to help people pay rent and bills, something Adame says they need to be proactive with in the coming months. You can find a link to resources here.
 

