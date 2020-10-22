PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Arizona's rise in COVID-19 cases worries some Valley healthcare workers.

After fighting on the frontlines for months, ER doctor Arya Chowdhury says her hospital is making room for more patients.

"We're seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases, so much that we had to open up our COVID floor again, which we had closed down late summer after we had the horrible spike in cases," said Dr. Chowdhury.

ASU expert: Arizona seeing surge in coronavirus cases An Arizona State University researcher says Arizona is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases that resembles the early stages of the summer spike that made the state one of the world's worst hotspots.

Healthcare workers want to avoid another spike, and so do people in Arizona who already battled COVID-19, like Paul Misko.

"I just think a lot of people just don't think it's as serious," said Misko. "I think it's important to watch for others."

Misko tested positive for the virus just last month. The 31-year-old wound up in the hospital with chest pain and difficulty breathing. He no longer has the virus, but he still feels the effects.

"The symptoms I feel now are still difficulty of breathing," said Misko. "Definitely don't want to get it a second time."

"It makes me really nervous honestly because I remember what it was like in the summer," said Chowdhury. "I remember attempting to take care of patients, and there simply was not any space."

They hope people will take COVID seriously to keep that from happening again. She said Arizona hospitals also expect to be busy with flu and respiratory illness patients through the winter months.

"If we see what happened in the summer right now, I don't know if we'd be able to handle it again," said Chowdhury.