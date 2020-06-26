MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A spokeswoman for Banner Health confirmed Friday that many Banner hospitals, including Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, have activated their surge plans.
At Banner Desert, the plan includes using unoccupied patient care areas on hospital campuses, as well as facilities at Cardon Children’s Medical Center.
"The facility has adequate capacity at this time for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients," Becky Armendariz said. "We also still have plenty of capacity to care for any pediatric patient needs."
One of the floors at Cardon Children’s will be converted into an adult ICU to increase ICU bed capacity.
It is unclear how many patients have been moved.
Earlier this month, the leaders of Arizona’s hospitals, including Banner Health, came together with a joint statement on the state’s COVID-19 response and level of preparedness.
