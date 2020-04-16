GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For parents who are caring for a sick child in the hospital, the limited access and restrictions inside during this pandemic can be extremely tough. That’s the case for one Gilbert family whose son has been battling extremely aggressive leukemia.

The Medina family is looking at a stay at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for at least five months because of Jacob Medina’s critical condition. As if that isn’t already emotionally challenging, they haven’t been able to be together as a family because of the COVID-19 hospital restrictions, and don’t know when they’ll be able to all be in the same room again. While the world tries to find joy in the small things right now, so does 19-year-old Medina. Except his goals look a little different than most people’s.

Medina Only one parent can be with Jacob in the hospital room.

“I just keep looking forward to things like little goals to meet each day or each week in order to keep my mind straight,” he told Arizona’s Family over the phone from his hospital bed. “Be able to walk and go to the bathroom and just everyday things that people don’t think about,”

Just over a year ago, Medina was diagnosed with leukemia. The once Perry High School baseball star has found himself in and out of the hospital, going through chemo. In January, he relapsed, and his body has been rejecting different treatments. He was admitted to the hospital again at the end of March.

“That night, when they did the CT, they actually found a mass behind his sinuses and some more leukemia in his skull bones,” said his mom Krystal.

Krystal has been by his bedside when she can be. But, because of COVID-19 restrictions, only one parent can be in the hospital room at a time, so she and her husband have been taking shifts.

“When we come to switch places, we’ll wait in the parking garage because we don’t want to take any chances of exposure to anything,” she said.

Jacob hasn’t seen his little brother Casey at all, who will be his bone marrow donor in a few months. But, the reality for their family is they don’t know what these next months have in store.

“All of the odds are against him right now. He has a 15-30% chance of survival, and um, I think he’ll beat the odds because he is strong but there is no guarantee and that’s what makes this even harder because we don’t know if our time is limited with him,” Krystal said through tears.

Amid the pandemic chaos and limitations, Jacob is focused on staying strong and getting better so he can get to that bone marrow transplant, crying on the phone when we talked about his little brother potentially saving his life.

“Yeah, I think it’s awesome because I know who it’s going to be and it’s going to be my brother, so it’ll bond us closer than we already are,” Jacob said.

Jacob’s mom said she hopes people will see this story and recognize how important social distancing and staying home is, if for nothing else, than for their family to be together again, even if that does mean in a hospital room.