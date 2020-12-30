PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – We’ve been hearing quite a bit about Arizona’s hospitals closing in on maximum capacity as COVID-19 continues to surge unchecked. Statewide numbers, however, do not tell you what’s happening at the hospitals in your neighborhood.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently released data that shows where our hospitals stand. Arizona’s Family has put that into an at-a-glance format so you can see exactly what’s happening at individual facilities.

Our searchable and sortable chart looks at four metrics – total ICU capacity, the percentage of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients, the percentage of adult patients who have COVID-19, and the percentage of all hospital patients who have COVID-19.

Diverting patients

Six Phoenix-area hospitals are diverting transports due to influx of patients Many hospitals are running out of room and resources due to the rising number of cases around the Valley.

Some Phoenix-area hospitals have had to divert emergencies to other facilities because they have so many COVID-19 patients. The diversion process is designed to allow a hospital’s staff to work through a backlog of patients.

"We've got some rolling diversions," explained Dr. Ross Goldberg, a surgeon at Valleywise Health and the president of the Arizona Medical Association. "What that means is no ambulances or transfers can occur." He said hospitals work together so that emergency responders know where to go.

Walk-in patients will not be turned away from emergency departments, but they might find themselves waiting to see a doctor.

“If, for example, there is a patient that is adamant about going to the hospital – or that specific hospital that is on diversion – we notify them that they might have to experience a significant delay in being seen, but they can still go there,” Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department explained.

“If a true emergency shows up, we will take care of that,” Goldberg said.

It's not clear which hospitals are on diversion. A facility's status can change throughout the day depending on its staffing and patient loads.

While many hospitals are nearing capacity, the number of available beds isn’t necessarily the most significant issue. “[It’s] more a resource problem -- with staffing,” Goldberg said. “There is a limit to what we have available.”

Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Wednesday that help is on the way in the form of 300 nurses. Some of them are due to arrive next week. At the same time, travel nurses already in Arizona will move on to other locations in need.

“We kind of take what we can,” Goldberg said. “We never say no to resources. To predict what we’re going to need is tough. … We have to be adaptable.”

“We have to make sure we are doing our part to have enough staffing in place to handle whatever waves come our way,” he continued. “There is a concern now after Christmas and with New Year’s coming up this week that we’re going to see additional surges in January.”

Goldberg said it is up to everyone to help slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It’s all about personal accountability.

“It’s actually not that hard,” he said. “Everyone says they’re very thankful for what we’re doing, but then no one pays attention to our recommendations.” Those recommendations include wearing a mask, physically distancing, and not gathering in large groups. “Unless we all buy-in and do our part, this is not going to stop anytime soon."