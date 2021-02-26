FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stephanie Thome lives in the same Fountain Hills neighborhood as her parents. While she's only about a mile away, she doesn't remember the last time she went to their house for dinner.
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept them a world apart. "It's dropping off groceries on their front porch; it's waving to them through the window," she told Arizona's Family on Friday.
Thome's dad is 86, and her mom is 73, so it was important to her to live nearby. Both of them are close to being fully vaccinated.
"My dad had a heart attack freshman year of college. He's had stints put in, a pacemaker put in," she said. "A brain hemorrhage just a few years ago."
For her, 2020 was a heartbreaking year away. "Not being able to spend the holidays with them... usually they come over to my house for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and we haven't been able to do that. It just makes it really hard."
But hope is on the horizon this week for families like Thome's. On CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said this:
Well, I think what you're going to start seeing really soon, we have had some very serious discussions with our colleagues at the CDS, is that what happens when you get two vaccinated people? I'm vaccinated, my wife is vaccinated, my daughter is vaccinated. Back before vaccination, if they wanted to come to visit you, they would have to quarantine for a while, get tested, wear a mask. What we're saying right now, even though it isn't backed by data, it's backed by common sense, that if you have two vaccinated people, and they want to get together, be they family members or friends that you know are vaccinated, you can start getting as individual people, even though the risk is not zero, the risk becomes extremely low when you have both parties vaccinated. So we're going to start seeing people saying, hey, the more people get vaccinated, I can have dinner with my family member that comes in.
While the vaccination rollout continues in Arizona, it's had a great impact on our mental health. Dr. Elizabeth Rice is a mental health expert in the Valley. As depression and anxiety rates go up, reunions with our family members may be joyful but could come with some big emotions. That's OK, she says.
"There might be some emotions; you're not comfortable feeling, that maybe you've never felt before during this reunion," Rice said. "You might be feeling a little bit of social anxiety."
The vaccine is a powerful tool, but doctors still urge caution. The vaccine is effective at preventing severe illness from coronavirus, but it's unclear how it impacts transmission.
"Being vaccinated means you're at low risk, not no risk, and so we still should be mindful of the most high-risk activities like indoor dining, large public gatherings," said Dr. Joe Gerald with the University of Arizona.
Thome was adopted and had a special bond with her parents. "I have been close to them since day one. They're the parents that have raised me, the parents that adopted me when I was pretty much born," she said.
She knows the first hugs, once they are all fully vaccinated, will be tearful ones.
The CDC has not yet released official guidance yet specifically for those with both COVID-19 vaccine doses. A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health Services says it is still following federal recommendations, including wearing masks and physically distancing.