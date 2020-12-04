PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of Arizona health care workers and first responders could finally get the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month.

HonorHealh is helping with the vaccine rollout and did a dry run Friday morning at a parking lot at an undisclosed location. The goal is to be ready for the monumental task of administering the vaccine when it gets the green-light and arrives in Arizona.

"It is like any other shot that you get," explained Dr. John Pope, the chief medical officer at Honor Health. "You get the shot in the arm, it hurts a little bit, and then you go and wait. It's very simple."

Simple enough, but that shot could save thousands of lives.

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval. It's not clear which company will get the go-ahead first.

The HonorHealth site is already equipped with ultra-cold freezers, which are set to negative 80 degrees. They can store the Pfizer vaccine for months.

"The cars come in, and there's an initial contact point to confirm they're here and that they have an appointment," HonorHealth spokesman Todd Larson explained. "If they're not here for this event and don't have an appointment, then they will exit out of the event."

Friday's event was a dress rehearsal, but volunteers and staff said when they're hoping to vaccinate 130 people an hour when they do it for real. Health care workers and first responders will be at the front of the line.

"There's two doses to the vaccine," Pope said. "They would get one today if they were at the event, and then, three weeks later, they would come back for the second dose.

HonorHealth has a goal of vaccinating up to 1,500 people a day and is one of several health care systems in the Phoenix area designated by the federal government to give out the vaccines. The entire vaccination process should take less than 30 minutes.

HonorHealth says it's just waiting on the FDA to approve a vaccine.

