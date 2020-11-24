PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - HonorHealth will be one of the first health care systems in Maricopa County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona could get the first doses by mid-December. The vaccine is slated for priority groups, which includes frontline workers. Dr. Stephanie Jackson says about 5,000 HonorHealth employees will get the two-shot vaccine.

"I am thinking this would be the best holiday gift any of us could receive would be for this vaccine to be formally approved with an emergency use authorization," said Jackson. "It has to go through a lot of layers before this dream becomes a reality."

Jackson says she's not sure yet which vaccine will be coming their way, but the hospital system is practicing the rollout and making sure they can store any of the vaccines. At least one of them would require super-freezing. Jackson says there are more hurdles ahead, but "we are really close to the finish line."

"[The vaccine] has about six different layers of committees from the federal level to the state and the county level," says Jackson. "Within HonorHealth, we will have our own pharmacists and clinicians evaluating the safety and the efficacy before we deliver it to employees or patients."

The COVID-19 vaccine is a relief for health care workers, hospitals and the patients they serve. As COVID-19 hospitalizations surge, Jackson notes, patient beds must be properly staffed, so it's imperative that hospital workers are protected against the deadly virus.