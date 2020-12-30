PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A medical facility in Phoenix has chosen to shut down due to COVID-19 exposures within the building.
A spokeswoman for HonorHealth said several staff members at HonorHealth Medical Group – Primary Care at 44th Street and Obsorn Road were exposed to COVID-19 over a short period of time.
Due to the exposure, all patients will be seen via video conference for the next ten days.
HonorHealth will deep clean the clinic, test all employees, and perform contact tracing to ensure no patients were exposed to pre-symptomatic staff members.
“Our first priority is and has always been the health and safety of our patients and staff,” says Paul Sieckmann, MD, HonorHealth Medical Group Chief Medical Officer. “We’re working incredibly hard to serve our patients while preventing the spread of COVID-19. Video visits are an effective – and convenient – way to do that.”
The closure comes as Banner Health announced some hospitals are operating at over 120% capacity.