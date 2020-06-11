PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ever think about all the people who get on and off airplanes and all the germs they leave behind? A lot of people are grossed out by it. Now, Honeywell has a new system that can clean the cabin in under 10 minutes' time. It's called the Honeywell UV Cabin System.

“The system is designed to be maneuvered in and out of the aircraft and effectively clean the aircraft surfaces,” said Brian Wenig, general manager of the Wheels and Braking Systems Business at Honeywell Aerospace.

It looks like a drink cart directed up and down the aisle by a crew member, with big arms stretched out, delivering a dose of UV light to reduce the potential for bacteria or viruses. The UV technology is like that already used in hospitals. Currently, airlines rely on their crews to wipe down high touch surfaces but that manpower costs money and takes more time.

“The product is designed to cover tray tables, window shades and bulkheads, so it's very specifically designed for the aircraft,” said Wenig. “So, the goal is to help the airlines clean the cabins effectively in between flights on their turnaround times.”

Honeywell says this machine can get the cabin, restrooms and galley all done in under 10 minutes for just about $10 dollars. And while nothing is foolproof, this system is certain to provide some peace of mind for passengers flying during a pandemic.

“Yeah, we are very comfortable that this will help the airlines get passengers back on planes,” said Wenig.

Honeywell is ramping up manufacturing now and says the ultraviolet cleaning system will be available for all airlines that want it by the end of the summer.