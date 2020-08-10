TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It turns out the racial disparity we are seeing with adults who catch COVID-19 is also happening with children.

According to a new report by the CDC, Hispanic kids are eight times more likely to be hospitalized with the coronavirus, and Black children are five times more likely, compared to their white peers.

This comes as the debate to return to school has one valley city still weighing their options. The mayor of Tolleson, a 90 percent Latino city, wants her elementary school district to take a good hard look at the new data.

Tolleson mayor says more free COVID-19 testing sites needed in her city Tolleson Mayor Anna Tovar said there’s only one testing site in her city that's made up of nearly 90% Latinos, which is one of the hardest-hit groups right now.

“We are here on the front lines, and I get these difficult calls every day from community members that live here from residents that have a child a loved one sick with COVID,” said Mayor Anna Tovar.

She said she was not surprised by the report that minority children are getting sicker at a high rate with COVID, as her city was recently categorized as a coronavirus hotspot by the county.

“Sadly, I get those calls when family members pass away too, and those are the things as a mayor that keep me up at night,” said Mayor Tovar.

That’s why on Wednesday, she would like board members from the Tolleson Elementary School district to vote to keep children at home throughout the quarter.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything possible to try to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Tovar.

Nationwide, the rates of COVID in children have also spiked, up 40 percent in two weeks. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Gary Kirkilas said parents should remain vigilant throughout the school year.

“It’s very easy to worry as a parent this could be my child what the data does suggest is that the majority of children are not going to have any symptoms with the majority of children being able to recover at home,” said Dr. Kirkilis.

The report does not say why Hispanic and Black children posed a higher risk, but Mayor Tovar believes it’s because more of their parents are essential workers.

“They’re doing their part in servicing Arizonans, moving our economy forward, but at the same time, this is the same population that is being left behind,” said Mayor Tovar.