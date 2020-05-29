PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- While youth sports have been given the green light, high school athletes are still waiting to see if they will be competing this fall. On Friday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association came out out with its recommended safety guidelines for practice.

Arizona football coaches react to new AIA recommended guidelines Arizona high school football coaches see the AIA's new Recommended Guidelines for Returning to Athletic Activity as an encouraging step toward football games this fall.

Football players may be feeling the impact more than others. The AIA, the state’s governing body for high school sports, has come out with safety guidelines for high school sports to hold workouts and practices. “In phase one, coaches can work with kids in small groups five to ten people,” said David Hines AIA’s Executive Director.

More guidelines include temperature checks and eliminating high fives. Teams will also keep gymnasiums and locker rooms closed, so no showering after practice. But not all is lost.

“You can do some conditioning, some skill and drills in a group the recommendation is keep those groups together, so it’s the same people working with you every day,” said Hines.

Hines is asking that schools, parents and coaches consider the guidelines until things get back to normal. "It's going to be a little bit more like back in the day, when our association didn’t allow coaches to coach out of season, pretty much you couldn’t work with your kids until practice started,” said Hines.

So far, dozens of districts in the state are utilizing the guidelines and plan to start practice back up as soon as Monday. But Hines said that as of Friday, the fall season isn’t guaranteed.