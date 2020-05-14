PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Until this week, well known Republican attorney Kory Langhofer planned to challenge Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order that he issued to mitigate the spread go COVID-19.
Now that the order is set to expire, Langhofer is gearing up to fight for two more changes that could affect anyone who rents their home or sends their children to a public school.
On Thursday, Langhofer said he will be challenging Gov. Ducey’s executive order that placed a temporary ban on evictions and any school that chooses to keep their doors closed at the start of the fall semester.
Since Ducey halted evictions in late March, Langhofer said some people are exploiting it this get out of paying rent while leaving their landlords in a financial bind.
As for schools, Langhofer said it’s unrealistic to expect parents to maintain their jobs and careers if they have to continue to homeschool their children.
Langhofer, who has worked on high profile political cases and campaigns, declined to reveal his clients until her files his lawsuits.
Gov. Ducey’s office did not immediately return requests for comment.